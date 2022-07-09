Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

