Avestar Capital LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

