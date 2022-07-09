Avestar Capital LLC Sells 54,647 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,647 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KRBN stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.