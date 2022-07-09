Avestar Capital LLC Sells 924 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CarGurus by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.