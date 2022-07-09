Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of PCTY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.10 and a beta of 1.24. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.66.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

