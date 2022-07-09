B. Riley Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:RILYP)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

