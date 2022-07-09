Bailard Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $323.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

