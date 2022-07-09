Bailard Inc. Buys 525 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.69 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

