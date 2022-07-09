Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 24.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,467.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $230.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.14.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.