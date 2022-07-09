Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

