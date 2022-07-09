Bailard Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $118.99.

