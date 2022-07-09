Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

