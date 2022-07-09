Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Raised by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $369.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

