Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Shares Down 25%

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,653,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 992,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

