Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

