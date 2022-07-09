British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.44) in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.49 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

