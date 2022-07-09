Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 728.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,674 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

