Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYRN shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

