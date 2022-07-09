Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.
Shares of BYRN stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $30.55.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.
