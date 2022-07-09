CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.85 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

