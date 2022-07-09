Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 479,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

