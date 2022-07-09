Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $39.95 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

