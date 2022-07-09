Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.97

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 164237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

