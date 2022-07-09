Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $198.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.64. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

