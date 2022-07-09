Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

LOW opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

