Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of REXR opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.