Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $34.25 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.84.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

