Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $12,077,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

