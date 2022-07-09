Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 226,600 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Global Partners worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $1,020,000.

NYSE GLP opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 103.93%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,797.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,818 shares of company stock valued at $754,763. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

