Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,069 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.68 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.69. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

