Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,720 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 259.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.78. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.