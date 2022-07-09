Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 543.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $88,583,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $307.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.91.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.