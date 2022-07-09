Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

