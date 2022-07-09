Cerity Partners LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRP. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.