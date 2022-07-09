Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,480 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

