Cerity Partners LLC Sells 890 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

