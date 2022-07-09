Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Danaher by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $263.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.67. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

