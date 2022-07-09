Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,040 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of CVB Financial worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

CVBF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

