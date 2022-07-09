Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Univar Solutions worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,414 shares of company stock worth $361,467 and have sold 147,031 shares worth $4,704,992. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

