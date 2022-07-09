China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.98

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

