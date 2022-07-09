CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 265,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 615,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.22). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 1,138.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

