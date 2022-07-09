Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lowered by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

