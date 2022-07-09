Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Shares Down 3.2%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured consumer loans.

