Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

