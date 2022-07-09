Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.53.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.