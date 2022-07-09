Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.