Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $43.08 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

