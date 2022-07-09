Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 702 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,183,000 after acquiring an additional 215,831 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $172.60 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.88 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.95.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.