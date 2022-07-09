Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $352,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

