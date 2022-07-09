Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.53 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

