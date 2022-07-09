Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $404.53 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

